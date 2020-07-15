JC Penny Closing 152 More Stores, Cutting Nearly 1,000 Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

JC Penney is closing 152 stores and cutting about 1,000 jobs. The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

