Pay It Forward: Monique Davis of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Monique Davis of Montgomery.

She turned a tragedy into a mission to help others.

Davis’ son Jamari Williams committed suicide when he was 10 years old due to bullying. Friends and family say Jamari was a kind child who loved to dance and was good at it. But that made him a bullying target.

“It’s been a hard journey,” Davis says. “I have tried to go out there and bring awareness to suicide prevention because I don’t want another family to go through the struggles that I go through on a daily basis.”

Davis founded the Jamari Williams Foundation to fight bullying. In 2018, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Jamari Williams Student Harassment Act that includes punishment for bullying off campus and online.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Monique Davis with $333. If you or anyone you know is a victim of bullying, call the foundation at (800) 261-7097.