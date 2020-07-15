Prattville Police Searching for Identity of Trailer Thieves

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a 2006 Anderson 10T Gooseneck Dump Trailer.

Investigators advise that the trailer was last seen on June 27 secured within a locked gate. The victim realized the trailer was stolen on July 11. The victim reported that a lock was cut off the gate and the gate was left open. The police were called when the victim realized that the trailer was not visible within the gate.

At this time, there are no known suspects or information of vehicles used in the course of the offense. Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to locate the trailer through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) your tip could lead to a cash reward.