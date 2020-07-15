Trump Reins in Major Environmental Law to Speed Big Projects

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – President Trump is rolling back an influential environmental law from the Nixon era that he says delays infrastructure projects.

The law is credited with ensuring that major projects get full scrutiny and that local communities have their say. Trump announced the change at a UPS facility in Atlanta.

The changes deal with regulations for how and when authorities must conduct environmental reviews. The goal is to make it easier to build highways, pipelines, chemical plants, and other projects. While in Atlanta, Trump said, “we’re reclaiming America’s proud heritage as a nation of builders and a nation that can get things done.”

