Very Hot; More Storms Expected Today

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper-ridge over the Plains means our heat levels are going to be staying high; look for highs in the mid to upper 90s today, and heat index values in the 100°-105° range much of the afternoon. We have a boundary across South/Central Alabama, and it will be the focal point for showers and storms today and we should see a generous coverage of storms on the radar this afternoon and evening across the southern half of the state. Now that doesn’t mean everyone will see rain, but more of us should. Remember big HEAT means big STORMS, so strong storms are possible with gusty winds, intense lightning, and heavy rainfall. Storms will wind down as we head into the overnight hours, and areas of patchy fog are possible.

USA BRIEF: Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings persist across the Southern Plains and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Conditions should slowly improve in these area by Thursday. Severe storms and localized areas of flash flooding may occur across parts of the mid Mississippi Valley and portions of the southern and central High Plains.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible these two days across South/Central Alabama. With hot temps and high humidity, we may have another round of heat advisories issued across portions of the state as heat index values climb towards the 105° danger range. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky these days and hot temps with highs ranging from the low to upper 90s across the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The classic summer pattern rolls along through the weekend. Hot, humid days with scattered showers or storms both days, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs hold in the mid 90s for most locations.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and no tropical cyclone development is expected this week.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds so we will stick with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, hot, humid days with the chance of “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s.

Stay cool, wear a mask, and PLEASE follow CDC guidelines…

Ryan