What You Need to Know About Alabama’s Statewide Mask Mandate

Effective July 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M., each person shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places:

An indoor space open to the general public,

A vehicle operated by a transportation service,

An outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.

But this facial-covering requirement is subject to the following exceptions.