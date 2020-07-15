What You Need to Know About Alabama’s Statewide Mask Mandate

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Effective July 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M., each person shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places:

An indoor space open to the general public,

A vehicle operated by a transportation service,

An outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.

But this facial-covering requirement is subject to the following exceptions.

  1. Exceptions for practical necessity. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
    1. (i)  Any person six years of age or younger;
    2. (ii)  Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering;
    3. (iii)  Any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink;
    4. (iv)  Any person who is obtaining a service (for example, a medical or dental procedure) that requires removal of the facial covering in order to perform the service; or
    5. (v)  Any person who is required to remove the facial covering to confirm his or her identity, such as for security or screening purposes.
  2. Exceptions for exercise. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to: 
  1. (i)  Any person who is actively engaged in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility if he or she maintains six feet of separation from persons of another household;
  2. (ii)  Any person who is directly participating in athletic activities in compliance with paragraph 11 of this order; or
  3. (iii)  Any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction, or similar body of water, though wearing a face covering or social distancing is strongly encouraged if safe and practicable.

3.  Exceptions for effective communication. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:

  1. (i)  Any person who is seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication (such as when the other person has a hearing impairment); or
  2. (ii)  Any person speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person maintains six feet of separation from persons from another household.
  1. Exceptions to facilitate constitutionally protected activity. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
    1. (i)  Any person who is voting, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged; or
    2. (ii)  Any person who cannot wear a facial covering because he or she is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
  2. Exceptions for essential job functions. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
    1. (i)  Any first responder (including law enforcement officers, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel) if necessary to perform a public-safety function; or
    2. (ii)  Any person performing a job function if wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols.

    For more information and to see the complete amended safer at home order, CLICK HERE.

 

Categories: Coronavirus, Montgomery, News, Statewide

Related Posts