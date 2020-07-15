What You Need to Know About Alabama’s Statewide Mask Mandate
Effective July 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M., each person shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household in any of the following places:
An indoor space open to the general public,
A vehicle operated by a transportation service,
An outdoor public space where ten or more people are gathered.
But this facial-covering requirement is subject to the following exceptions.
- Exceptions for practical necessity. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
- (i) Any person six years of age or younger;
- (ii) Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents him or her from wearing a facial covering;
- (iii) Any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink;
- (iv) Any person who is obtaining a service (for example, a medical or dental procedure) that requires removal of the facial covering in order to perform the service; or
- (v) Any person who is required to remove the facial covering to confirm his or her identity, such as for security or screening purposes.
- Exceptions for exercise. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
- (i) Any person who is actively engaged in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility if he or she maintains six feet of separation from persons of another household;
- (ii) Any person who is directly participating in athletic activities in compliance with paragraph 11 of this order; or
- (iii) Any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction, or similar body of water, though wearing a face covering or social distancing is strongly encouraged if safe and practicable.
3. Exceptions for effective communication. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
- (i) Any person who is seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication (such as when the other person has a hearing impairment); or
- (ii) Any person speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person maintains six feet of separation from persons from another household.
- Exceptions to facilitate constitutionally protected activity. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
- (i) Any person who is voting, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged; or
- (ii) Any person who cannot wear a facial covering because he or she is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.
- Exceptions for essential job functions. The facial-covering requirement does not apply to:
- (i) Any first responder (including law enforcement officers, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel) if necessary to perform a public-safety function; or
- (ii) Any person performing a job function if wearing a face covering is inconsistent with industry safety standards or a business’s established safety protocols.
