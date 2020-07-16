1,000 Reward Being Offered for Information in Death of Missing 17-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

A cash reward, starting at $1,000, from CrimeStoppers has been offered for any information that leads to closure or an arrest regarding the death of Lesley Pantaleon.

The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a Missing Person Investigation has now turned into a Death Investigation. Seventeen-year-old Missing Person Lesley Pantaleon’s body was found in the Catoma Creek on July 10, at 6:45 p.m. The remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, after which a positive identification was made.

On Wednesday, June 24, Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 24, by her mother. She was last seen driving a 2006 Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer AL Tag: 3BF4014.

The circumstances surrounding Pantaleon’s death remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.