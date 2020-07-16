Alabama Senate Race Shaping Up to be a Contentious Slugfest

by Alabama News Network Staff

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Alabama’s race is a contentious matchup between a college football coach backed by President Donald Trump and the Senate’s most endangered Democrat.

Armed with Trump’s endorsement and fame from years on the sidelines, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville handily defeated Jeff Sessions in a runoff to capture the Republican nomination. He will challenge Sen. Doug Jones who pulled off a stunning political upset in a 2017 special election to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter century.

