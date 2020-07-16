Fewer Storms, Rising Heat Levels

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky both days and hot temps with highs ranging from the mid to upper 90s across South/Central Alabama. The chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast across the area, but rain chances the next few days looks to be around or below 20%. We will have to continue to monitor heat index values during the afternoon hours as they climb towards the 105° danger range and Heat Advisories may be expanded across portions of Alabama. A Heat Advisory is already in effect for portions of West Alabama, including Marengo, Dallas, and Perry Counties, for today and Friday.

USA BRIEF: Heat advisories remain in the western Southern Plains into the Tennessee Valley with heat indices up to 110 degrees. Severe storms and heavy rain are possible from the Ozarks into the Ohio Valley and western Pennsylvania/New York. Isolated strong to severe storms may occur across parts of the central Plains.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. We are all waiting for August, when you typically see a big increase in activity.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The classic summer pattern rolls along through the weekend. Hot, humid days with widely-scattered showers or storms both days, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs hold in the mid to upper 90s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds so we will stick with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, hot, humid days with the chance of scattered, showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs remain in the mid 90s. The placement of the rain and storms is random, and is determined by small scale features which change day to day.

Wear a mask when out in public, stay cool, and be a blessing to someone today!!!

