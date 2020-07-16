Job Readiness Training Program Prepares Students for Future Employment

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A job readiness program in Dallas County — helps some local high school students — get prepared for their future.

Easterseals West Central Alabama is hosting their Job Exploration Training — annual summer workshop this week.

About a half dozen students from South Side High School — are taking part in the workshop.

Students are learning to make direct eye contact — how to properly shake hands and introduce themselves when applying for a job — and how to dress for success.

“Also resume writing. And then just going in and sitting down and feeling comfortable with an interview. What it looks like when you get a job, how they have to fill out tax information paperwork. So, it’s start to finish, from looking for a job. And then once you start and get your job,” said Jennifer Jones.

For more information about the program — call (334) 872-8421 Ext. 232.