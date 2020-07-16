Job Readiness Training Program Prepares Students for Future Employment
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A job readiness program in Dallas County — helps some local high school students — get prepared for their future.
Easterseals West Central Alabama is hosting their Job Exploration Training — annual summer workshop this week.
About a half dozen students from South Side High School — are taking part in the workshop.
Students are learning to make direct eye contact — how to properly shake hands and introduce themselves when applying for a job — and how to dress for success.
“Also resume writing. And then just going in and sitting down and feeling comfortable with an interview. What it looks like when you get a job, how they have to fill out tax information paperwork. So, it’s start to finish, from looking for a job. And then once you start and get your job,” said Jennifer Jones.
For more information about the program — call (334) 872-8421 Ext. 232.