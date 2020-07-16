Medical Breakthroughs: Blood test for Rheumatoid Arthritis + Obesity & COVID + Balancing work and personal life

by Samantha Williams

Researchers at Rockefeller University say they’ve developed a blood test that could help predict when flare ups occur in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis. The test identifies certain cells in the blood that accumulate a week before the flare but disappear during the episode.

A new study suggests people with any grade of obesity may be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Researchers in Europe found people with a body mass index over 30 were at higher risk of respiratory failure, I.C.U. admission or even death from the Coronavirus.

Making time for your professional and personal life may be more important than you think. Researchers in Germany examined the habits of working adults in Europe and found those who reported poor work-life balance were twice as likely to also report poor health.