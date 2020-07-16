Montgomery County Probate Office Launches New Interactive App

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Probate Office, in efforts to provide the best customer service possible, now has a mobile app. The app will serve as a new way for the Probate Office to connect with Montgomery County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Montgomery Probate app offers quick access to items of public interest, is easy to use, and will allow people to complete tasks without having to step foot in an office. In just a few clicks, users can view motor vehicle & boat registration information, renew driver’s licenses and automobile tags, register to vote, find polling precinct, search real estate records, view Montgomery County records & archives, and even check the wait times at satellite offices. The app also allows push notifications to the those who download the app including the ability to notify individuals who need to renew their tags during a particular month or send reminders about voter registration and absentee application deadlines.

“I am thrilled to offer this form of technology to the community,” said Judge J C Love. “One of my priorities has been to use technology to improve the way the Probate Court interfaces with Montgomery County residents. This app will allow us to relay important, relevant information directly to our citizens and serve them better.”

The Montgomery County Probate Services app was developed by OCV, LLC which specializes in smartphone app development for law enforcement and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Montgomery County Probate Services app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Montgomery Probate”.