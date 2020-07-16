Movie Theater To Reopen at Eastdale Mall

by Jalea Brooks

Coming soon… you’ll be able to catch a movie at Eastdale mall, once again.

Eastdale Cinemas will be opening Fall or Winter of this year, according to the mall’s Facebook announcement Thursday.

The theater has changed management, and been closed and re-opened several times. It most recently shut down in 2016 after being open for only a few months. Richard Holman, general manager of the mall, says Eastdale’s parent company, Namdar Realty, now owns and operates the theater, and has already started the renovations.

“As soon as we get our projection screens we will be hiring staff and management for the theater” Holman said, “It’s going to be really big for here because we are going to have entertainment galore and the theater will bring great entertainment'”.

Holman says the theater is on track to show films by the end of the year, possibly as early as September.