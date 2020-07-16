News Producer

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a NEWS PRODUCER for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV CBS8 and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV ABC32 in Montgomery, AL. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter who can write clear, accurate scripts and create a compelling newscast while meeting deadlines. Must be able to communicate and work well with others and perform duties in the control room during a live newscast. The successful candidate must also be able to monitor our website and social media platforms and make updates with text, photos and videos, as needed. Schedule may vary each week. At least one year experience as a news producer is required. A College Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 120 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36109, or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE