The Heat Is On This Weekend

by Shane Butler

Summer heat will be in full force as we head into the upcoming weekend and most of next week. High pressure will help maintain a mostly sunny and hot weather pattern over us. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s for highs. You factor in the humidity and the heat index values reach 100 to 108 at times. Overnight temps will hover in the mid to upper 70s for the time being. The chance for rain in low over the weekend. Yes, an isolated shower or storm is possible but most miss out. We see an increase in moisture next week and that will lead to a better chance of afternoon showers/storms. In the mean time, weather along the gulf coast will be typical for this time of the year over the weekend. Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Temps will climb into the lower 90s for highs. Heads up all you stargazers! Comet NEOWISE is now visible in the NW sky shortly after sunset. It will be low and well below the big dipper.