Women’s Golf Tournament in Prattville Postponed Until 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, the Symetra Tour announced today that the fourth annual Guardian Championship on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill—originally scheduled for September 18-20—has been postponed. The tournament will return to the Symetra Tour calendar in 2021.

“Keeping the golfers, caddies, families, fans, sponsors and RTJ associates safe is always our top priority while hosting professional tournaments,” said John Cannon, president of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. “While we are disappointed not hosting professional golf on the Trail this year, we certainly support the decision to postpone the Guardian Championship until next year. It takes hundreds of individuals to pull off such an event and we want to keep everyone safe. We look forward to welcoming the Symetra Tour back in 2021.”

The Guardian Championship features a 120-player field in Prattville, and total purse of $175,000. Defending champion Laura Restrepo (Panama City, Panama) captured a career-best result with her win at the 2019 Guardian Championship, taking home the winner’s share for the event of $26,250.

Between the LPGA Tour and Symetra Tour, women’s professional golf had been played on the RTJ Golf Trail for 22 consecutive years. That includes the Guardian Championship, Navistar LPGA Classic and the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic, all contested on the Senator Course at Capitol Hill in Prattville.

“While the decision to postpone the Guardian Championship was a difficult one to make for all involved, we support the health of our community and everyone that makes the tournament possible,” said Guardian Credit Union CEO Heath Harrell. “Guardian is looking forward to welcoming the community and Symetra Tour back for another great tournament in 2021.”

Updates regarding the 2021 Guardian Championship will be provided when they become available. In addition, Symetra Tour officials are working to add a tournament to the 2020 “Road to the LPGA” with dates and a location to be announced in the coming weeks.