Alabama Department of Education Receives $10 Million to Equip Buses with WiFi

The Alabama Department of Education has received $10 million from Governor Ivey’s GEER funds to equip school buses with WiFi capabilities to increase Internet connectivity and help bridge the digital divide. This would allow students to have Internet access while riding buses to and from school.

It will also allow buses to be parked throughout the community serving as mobile hot spots, a practice that has been effectual in both rural and urban communities during campus closures this past Spring.

Currently 226 of Alabama’s 6,418 buses are enabled (less than 1%).