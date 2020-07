Bullock County Schools Reopening Strictly Virtual on August 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bullock County Schools will begin the 2020-2021, on August 24, on a virtual/remote plan for the first nine week period. All students will have access to digital materials and instructional activities to remain engaged in learning during the time schools may remain closed.

More information is forthcoming in the following days.

If parents have any questions or concerns, please use this form.