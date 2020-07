Macon County Schools Reopening Virtually on August 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

To view the full, detailed reopening plan CLICK HERE.

Macon County Schools has announced they will reopen schools virtually due to the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will reopen on August 6.

The school system will monitor the pandemic and students will possibly have the option to return to in-person school after the first nine weeks term.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more details on Macon County Schools reopening.