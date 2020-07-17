Marion Military Institute Voted #1 Community College in Alabama

by George McDonald

A community college in West Alabama is voted the top community college in the state of Alabama — and one of the top ten community colleges in the entire country.

Marion Military Institute in Marion — ranks #1 for best community college in Alabama in 2020 — and #7 nationwide — according to the website niche.com.

The website also ranked the school the #1 transfer college in the country.

MMI officials say the school has a student success rate of over 90-percent.

“The rate is really a representation of the success the school has had in preparing a student to some level where they are academically ready or they’re emotionally ready to move on to a four year school and continue on for their Bachelor’s degree,” said President Col. David Mollahan.

Marion Military Institute is part of the Alabama Community College System.

It’s one of only four military junior colleges left in the country.