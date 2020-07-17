Mid Nineties And Low Rain Chances Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday looks like a sweltering summer day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures surge into the mid 90s this afternoon, while heat index temperatures exceed 100° after midday. A heat advisory continues for Marengo, Perry, and Dallas counties until 7PM Friday evening. Heat indices there could peak between 105 and 107°. Expect a mostly sunny and mainly dry day otherwise. There’s a chance for a stray afternoon shower or storm, but most of our area stays dry today. Friday night looks mostly clear, warm, and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The mid-July heat remains on full blast Saturday and Sunday, with most locations in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The chance for an afternoon shower or storm looks low both days, with a mostly sunny sky. Heat indices likely exceed 100° area-wide each afternoon. Saturday and Sunday night look mostly clear, warm, and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

The chance for rain looks minimal to start next week. High temperatures likely reach the mid 90s again on Monday afternoon. Models hint at daytime showers and storms increasing in coverage next Tuesday. That could begin a trend of higher rain chances through the end of next week. However, temperatures still reach the low to mid 90s each day, and heat index values likely reach or exceed 100° each afternoon.