The Hot & Humid Days Of Summer!

by Shane Butler

A typical hot and humid weather pattern this weekend. Temps will soar into the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat index values will manage 100 to 105 at times. Overnight temps will only fall into the mid to upper 70s. High pressure is sitting over the deep south and this will help maintain a mostly rain free setup over the weekend. Of course, we can’t rule out a few pop up showers but most spots miss out. Looks like we head into next week with very little change in our weather pattern. Temps continue to top out in the 90s and lows in the 70s. The ridge of high pressure will eventually weaken late week. This will open the door for more showers/storms to develop. Until then, try to take it easy during these long hot summer days. Have a super weekend!