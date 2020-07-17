Trenholm State Community College Releases Plan to Reopening School

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the safety of students, faculty, and staff as a top priority, Trenholm State Community College (TSCC) has released a plan to reopen August 14, and return to normal operations with some modifications. The Fall Reopening Plan, a 17-page document, outlines health and safety protocols in compliance with the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Center for Disease Control. “ It is our responsibility to do our part as an institution to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” says Anita Archie, interim president at Trenholm State.

The plan details a mandatory mask policy, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, social distancing guidelines in classrooms and common areas, and instructional procedures. Details of the reopening plan are as follows:

1. Masks and Face Coverings for Employees and Students

 Until further notice, all individuals on campus (employees, students, and visitors) shall use face coverings, which must cover, at a minimum, nose, and mouth. This face covering shall be worn when moving throughout the campus, in hallways, breakrooms, restrooms, classrooms, or common areas or any time social distancing of at least six feet is not possible.

2. Individual Sanitation and Respiratory Etiquette for Employees and Students

 Wear your face coverings. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

 Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and running water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol. The College will provide hand sanitizer in common areas and entrances and ensure soap and paper towels at all handwashing areas.

 Practice good respiratory etiquette, including coughing and sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and turning away from others when coughing or sneezing.

3. Facility Access, Disinfecting, and Signage

 The College will continue to provide increased cleaning and sanitizing of frequently used facilities and common areas, including elevators, restrooms, classrooms, and other high-traffic spaces with the use of approved cleaners that meet CDC guidelines for disinfecting COVID-19 (See attached Cleaning Plan).

 The College will adjust the number of entrances where possible (while maintaining code compliance) to help manage traffic flow to allow social distancing for employees, students, and guests when entering and leaving TSCC facilities.

 TSCC will dedicate staff at each campus, which will help support and clarify building access and safety protocols that impact how occupants use and move throughout the building. The names of those individuals will be placed on the entrances.

 Floor markings will be in place where possible to help ensure proper social distancing in waiting and common areas.

 In some areas, the furniture will be removed or rearranged to reduce public touchpoints.

 Signs will be posted at multiple locations and entry points around campus. Signs will be displayed that outline campus protocols on social distancing, physical contact, wearing of masks, and other requirements.

 The signage at all entrances will warn against entry for anyone answering “Yes” to any of the following within the previous 14 days:

a) Flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of sense of smell or taste, or gastrointestinal issues);

b) Close contact with an asymptomatic family member(s) or other person(s) exhibiting symptoms;

c) If someone has tested positive for COVID-19;

d) Exposure to someone who has tested positive;

e) Been advised to self-quarantine by a healthcare provider

 Classrooms will be reduced, and signs will be posted indicating the maximum number of people permitted in each classroom unless due to size, the room will be closed.

5. Libraries and Shared Computer Spaces

 The maximum occupants for conference rooms will be reduced, and signs will be posted indicating the maximum number of people permitted in each conference room unless due to size, the room will be closed.

6. Bathrooms Guidelines for Employees and Students

 Employees and students should limit bathroom usage to the facilities closest to their area.

 Soap and water remain readily available. Employees and students should wash their hands for 20 seconds using warm water. Employees and students should use a paper towel to open the door.

7. Procedures for Ending In-person Instruction by Thanksgiving

 All student communications (webpage, syllabi, CANVAS announcements, emails) will include a remote instruction clause as recommended by the guidelines provided by the Alabama Community College System’s office. Additionally, students will be informed that on-campus instruction will end on November 20, 2020. Online instruction for all instructional units will begin on November 30.

 Where appropriate, the curriculum will be reorganized and streamlined to ensure competencies that cannot be accomplished successfully online are covered between August 14 –November 20.

 The remaining course competencies will be completed using online simulations, student-demos/videos, faculty-led case studies, clinical-simulated software etc.

The majority of student services will be available remotely to limit the in-person interaction on campus. Archie says, “ This health crisis has required us to adapt to a new normal, and TSCC’s dedicated faculty and staff are committed to ensuring that the transition to online learning is as seamless as possible.”

More information will continue to be released regarding TSCC’s reopening procedures as it is available. All updates are located on the college website.

Fall 2020 Reopening Plan Final 07-07-20