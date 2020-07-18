Riverchase Galleria Tightening Security After Fatal Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest shopping; the Riverchase Galleria, and the city of Hoover say they are tightening security measures following a shooting that killed a child and injured three others.

Brookwood Properties, which owns, the mall, has new equipment to improve communication with city police, and it has added additional video cameras in common areas.

“This plan focuses on many aspects of mall operations,” Mayor Frank Brocato said in a statement. “There are several measures that we have already implemented, and others that are being added as soon as possible.”

Royta Giles Jr., 8, was killed when his family was caught in the crossfire between gunmen inside the mall on July 3. Three people are charged in the shooting, which followed the police killing of a man inside the mall on Thanksgiving night in 2018.

