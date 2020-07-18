Scorching Heat With Low Rain Chances Through Monday At Least

by Ben Lang

It was a sweltering afternoon across central and south Alabama. High temperatures soared into the mid and even upper 90s in most locations. Meanwhile, the heat index was between 100 and 105° for most of the afternoon in our area. Only a handful of isolated showers and storms developed this afternoon, providing much needed heat relief to a few lucky locations. Greenville was one of those spots, with a nearby shower dropping the temperature into the 80s during the 4PM hour.

Whatever showers and storms are still out there quickly fizzle away this evening. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight, with temperatures falling from near 90° at 7PM, into the mid 80s at 9PM and low 80s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks like another scorcher for our area, with temperatures quickly climbing during the morning, with highs in the mid 90s in most locations. Also, expect the heat index to range between 100 and 105° again. Additionally, only an isolated coverage of daytime showers and storms is expected. That means most locations won’t see any heat relief during the day. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

Rain chances get a bit better next week, but mid-90° heat continues. The heat index likely peaks between 100 and 105° again on Monday, while the coverage of showers and storms remains isolated. A scattered coverage of afternoon showers and storms begins Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week. There aren’t really any features in the forecast that would enhance our probability for rain on any particular day next week. That means routine summer storms, random in coverage, bubbling up in the afternoon heat and humidity, then gradually fizzling away during the evening.

Expect more of the same next weekend. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, with random afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.