Alabama Lynching Memorial to Open at Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – There’s a new way to see the National Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama. This week, the memorial will be open to visitors every Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Bryan Stevenson, The founder of the organization and builder of the memorial says the attraction is particularly poignant at night since so many lynchings were done after dark. The memorial includes the names of more than 4,000 people who were killed in acts of racial terror from the 1870s to the 1950s. Their names are etched on about 800 steel slabs, and there are also statues to document racial oppression.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)