Applications Taken for One Day to Replace Rep. Lewis on Ballot

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Democrats will gather Monday to decide a replacement on November’s ballot for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, The 80-year-old civil rights leader died Friday after serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years in Congress.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Governor Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election. The Democratic Party of Georgia is accepting applications to replace Lewis for the 5th District nomination online until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A group that includes several prominent Georgia Democrats will review the applications and the party’s executive committee will pick a nominee by Monday afternoon.

