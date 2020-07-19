Mid-90° Heat Continues With Slightly Better Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another afternoon of mid-90° heat across central and south Alabama. The heat index peaked between 100 and 105° across our area this afternoon. High temperatures soared into the mid and even upper 90s in most locations. Meanwhile, the heat index was between 100 and 105° for most of the afternoon in our area. Like Saturday, only brief and isolated showers/storms developed this afternoon, providing much needed heat relief to a few lucky locations. The remaining showers/storms quickly fizzle away this evening. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight, with temperatures falling from near 90° at 7PM, into the mid 80s at 9PM and low 80s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.

Mid 90° heat continues this week. Monday afternoon features high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Also, expect the heat index to range between 100 and 105° again. Additionally, only an isolated coverage of daytime showers and storms is expected. That means most locations miss out on heat relief during the day. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky. Monday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

Rain chances get a bit better Tuesday, but mid-90° heat continues. The heat index likely peaks between 100 and 105° again. There aren’t really any features in the forecast that would enhance our probability for rain on any particular day later on this week. That means routine summer storms bubbling up in the afternoon heat and humidity, then gradually fizzling away during the evening.

Expect more of the same next weekend. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, with scattered afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disorganized area of showers and storms near Hispaniola for potential tropical development. It only has a 20% formation chance through 5 days while it drifts west-northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance likely continues west towards the Texas coastline, and may not impact our area at all. Still, we’ll keep a close eye on it.