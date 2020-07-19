Montgomery Man Killed Saturday Night in Single-Car Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has been killed in a single-car accident. Saturday, July 8, at 7:45 p.m. Alfred L. Betts was killed when the 2016 Nissan Maxima he was driving went off the roadway and overturned.

Betts was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Montgomery County 28 near Hills Chapel Road, approximately 17 miles north of Troy. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.