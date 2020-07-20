Alabama Inmate Serving Life without Parole for Marengo County Murder Dies from COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wilson Roosevelt Conner, a 47-year-old inmate who was serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence for murder out of Marengo County at St. Clair Correctional Facility (St. Clair) in Springville, passed away on July 17.

Conner, who suffered from multiple underlying conditions including end-stage renal disease, was tested for COVID-19 on July 13 and subsequently transferred to a local hospital for additional care. Conner returned a positive test result for COVID-19 on July 15. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing.

INMATE POPULATION

The ADOC has confirmed that fourteen (14) additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 17:

Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore) – nine (9) inmates

Fountain Correctional Facility (Atmore) – three (3) inmates

St. Clair – two (2) inmates

Newly identified positive cases outlined above include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where the newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.

One hundred sixty (160) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, one hundred seven (107) of which remain active.

ADOC STAFF

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed via self-reporting that ten (10) additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 12 p.m. on July 20:

Alabama Corrections Academy (Selma) – one (1) staff member

Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs) – one (1) staff member

Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham) – one (1) staff member

Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore) – one (1) staff member

Fountain – three (3) staff members

Mobile Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Prichard) – one (1) staff member

St. Clair – one (1) staff member

Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka) – one (1) staff member

These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.

One hundred four (104) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred thirty-seven (137) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.