Groundbreaking for New Booker T. Washington High School Set for July 23

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is excited to announce the groundbreaking for the new Booker T. Washington High School on 4400 Bell Road.

The groundbreaking will be Thursday, July 23.

A fire destroyed BTW’s Building C at the school’s former location on South Union Street in 2018. Since then, BTW’s classes have been held in the former Hayneville Road Elementary School.