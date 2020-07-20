Hot, Hot, Hot…

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: As we start the new work week, the upper-ridge will hold in place across the Deep South and we will continue to deal with very hot and humid weather. For today and tomorrow, expect partly to mostly sunny days with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values in the 100°-107° range. The placement of the rain and storms is rather random, and there is no way of knowing where they will pop-up any given day, but if you see one, consider yourself lucky as it will provide some heat-relief.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: By Wednesday and really into Thursday and Friday, rain chances could be bit higher across the area, and we will see more scattered showers and storms, but still not everyone will see the rain. Rain chances look to be in the 40% range these days. With the slightly higher rain chances, and perhaps more clouds, we should see highs slip some and we will go with low to mid 90s, but still it will remain hot and humid, it is late July after all.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: No real change showing up in the forecast as we will be in those “dog days of summer.” Continued hot and humid with highs in the low to upper 90s. Rain and storms will continue to be possible, but again, scattered and random across the Alabama landscape.

TROPICS: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Bahamas, central Cuba, and adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of this system over the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

A tropical wave located more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Stay cool, wear a mask, and bless someone today!

Ryan