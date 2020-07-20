Marion Military Institute Receives Top Honors

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A community college in West Alabama is voted the top community college in the state of Alabama — and one of the top ten community colleges in the country.

Marion Military Institute in Perry County is ranked #1 for best community college in Alabama in 2020 — and #7 nationwide — according to the website niche.com.

The website also ranked the school — the #1 transfer college in the country.

Officials say the Student Success Rate at the school is over 90 percent.

“The rate is really a representation of the success the school has had in preparing a student to some level where they are academically ready or they’re emotionally ready to move on to a four year school and continue on for their Bachelor’s degree,” said President Col. David Mollahan.

Marion Military Institute is part of the Alabama Community College System.

Its one of only four military junior colleges left in the country.