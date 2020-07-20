People in Selma Remember Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama newsroom–

People in Selma are remembering the life and legacy of civil rights icon and Alabama native — John Lewis.

Flags are flying at half staff around the city — in honor of Congressman John Lewis. Lewis died Friday after a seven month battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The world has lost a great, not just an icon but, a great symbol of justice and equality and perseverance with John Lewis,” said Collins Pettaway.

Lewis was one of the key figures in the Voting Rights Movement in Selma — and one of the leaders of the march on Bloody Sunday.

An effort to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in his honor — has been gaining momentum around the country.

“To me it seems like it’s a national landmark so it seems appropriate,” said Cammy Bergren. “John Lewis was an incredible figure and deserving of a memorial.”

“Congressman John Lewis is well endowed enough to have that bridge named after him and that would be fitting. But however, I think the final decision needs to rest with us local folk,” said Pettaway.

Lewis was a native of Troy. He was 80 years old.