Review Shows Alabama School District Plans Lack Details of Closure Caused by Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

A review of Alabama school districts’ plans for reopening during the coronavirus outbreak finds that few districts provide clear guidance about what would force them to close again. Reports say the plans instead refer to guidance from local and state health officials.

Other reports say more than half of the state’s 138 districts have unveiled plans for how to start the new school year.

Its review of those plans found most lay out in detail how the district would respond to a child or teacher bringing the virus to school. But what level of virus spread would trigger districts to shut down again is generally less clear.

