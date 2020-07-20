Summer Heat In Full Force

by Shane Butler

Just plain ole hot and humid summertime weather out there this week. Daytime highs will continue to manage mid to upper 90s. You factor in the humidity and the heat index values range between 100 to 107. Nights will remain rather muggy with mid to upper 70s for lows. Scattered showers and storms dot the landscape each afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Where these storms occur, you can bet the heat backs down quite a bit. You can go from the mid 90s into the upper 70s in less than an hour. You just have to be in the right spot. Most miss out and continue hot and humid well into the evening hours. Very little change in our weather pattern through the week. We suggest limited sun exposure and stay hydrated!