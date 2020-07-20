Troy Police Seeking Information in Death of Ramer Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is currently investigating the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Deshon Cogburn, of Ramer. The death occurred in the 300 block of Elba Highway on Monday July 13, around 9:13 pm.

Troy Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of the Elba Highway (AL Hwy 87) to reports of several shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found Cogburn, deceased at the rear of Tanglewood Apartments.

During the Investigation, witnesses identified the suspect vehicle as being a white passenger car leaving the scene.

At this time the Troy Police Department would like to ask for anyone with information regarding this vehicle or suspect(s), to please come forward.

If you have any information regarding the death of Jacoby Deshon Cogburn, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by The Pike County District

Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and The

Alabama Department of Forensic Science.