Alabama Voters Still Required to Show I.D. at Polls After Appeal Was Upheld by Federal Judge

Posted:

A federal appeals court is rejecting claims that an Alabama law which requires voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls is racially discriminatory.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court order that dismissed a lawsuit filed by minorities challenging the law. The judges ruled there’s no proof that the law violates the Constitution or the Voting Rights Act, as opponents claim. But a dissenting judge noted Alabama’s history of racial discrimination and wrote that the problem of in-person voter fraud is virtually nonexistent, making the law unnecessary.

