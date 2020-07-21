Amber Alert Issued for 19-Month-Old Girl Cancelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

**UPDATE**

According to ALEA, the Amber ALert has been cancelled as 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt and her mother Dana both were found safe.

**ORIGINAL STORY**

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency (Amber Alert) in response to a child believed to have been abducted in Etowah County.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt. She is a white, female with brown eyes and brown hair and was seen on July 21, in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, around 8 am. She was last seen with her mother Dana Nicole Holt. Holt is a 34-year-old white, female.

Dana and Embry Holt are both believed to be in extreme danger.

Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old white male, Blake Logan. Logan is described as being, 5’ 10” tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. The subjects may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag number 1DR1147.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 458-6846; or call 911.