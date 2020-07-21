Blazing Hot Days with Scattered Strong Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

THE DOLDRUMS OF SUMMER: It is just that time of the year when our weather doesn’t change much from day to day. The days start off very muggy and then quickly become hot and humid with a partly sunny sky. With so much moisture available, a shower or storm can pop-up anytime, but we tend to see more of them scattered on the radar during the peak of the heating of the day, afternoon and evening hours. They do provide some heat-relief, and are a welcome sight to the lucky ones that see them, because highs this week are in the mid to upper 90s in most spots across South/Central Alabama. With the humidity, it feels even hotter, as heat index values looks to range from 100°-107° at times this week.

The rain chances do vary from day to day with some days have more available moisture, which means some increase in the number of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but they will still be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. So there you go, this is your forecast for the rest of this week. We will mention that big HEAT means big STORMS, and storms this time of year pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense rainfall, and even carry the threat of damaging wind gusts on occasion due to “wet microburst.”

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: More of the same is expected as the upper ridge will remain in place across the Deep South. More hot and humid days, with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s. Definitely and officially the “Dog Days of Summer.”

IN THE TROPICS: Several tropical waves the NHC is monitoring over the coming days:

1. A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over much of Cuba, the central and northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late today, the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms have increased and become a little better organized in association with a low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low moves westward at around 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic. By the weekend, however, less favorable conditions should limit additional development. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay cool, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines, so you can live another day!!!

Ryan