Daily PM Showers/Storms

by Shane Butler



We are deep into a summertime weather pattern that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. This means hot and humid conditions prevail each day. Temps soar into the 90s and when you factor in the humidity you get heat index numbers ranging from 100 to 105. Thankfully, there’s moisture available for scattered showers and storms each afternoon. These can be heat busters and drop the temps in and around where they occur. We can’t pin point where the storms develop but we expect these to continue each afternoon until further notice. Looking down in the tropics, we now have a couple of systems to watch. One will move across the gulf and impact the Texas coast later in the week. The other system is way out in the eastern Atlantic. This system could develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. We have plenty of time to watch it.