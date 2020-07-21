Dallas Co. Election Officials Certify Primary Runoff Election

by George McDonald

The results of the primary runoff election are now certified and official.

Election officials in Dallas County canvassed the runoff election this afternoon.

Twenty-two provisional ballots cast during the runoff were admitted and added to the unofficial totals.

The district two race for the county commission was decided by a mere 12 votes.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the race is undeniable evidence that every vote matters.

“It is very important. It just goes to show that the importance of people exercising their constitutional right to vote and it makes a difference,” Nunn said.

Nunn says about 23 percent of the county’s registered voters turned out for the primary runoff election.