Governor Ivey Announces Statewide Online Driver License Renewal Extension

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced Alabama driver license holders will now be allowed to renew online a second time during a 12-year period.

Until now, driver license holders were limited to one online renewal every eight years. As part of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s commitment to public safety and in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s Driver License Division has temporarily expanded its online renewal process at www.alea.gov. Customers who renewed their Alabama driver licenses using ALEA’s online system prior to the pandemic may now renew a second time during the next four years.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our daily lives. As we work tirelessly to mitigate the spread of the virus in our state and to offer some relief to our citizens, I am proud that ALEA will be enabling more online driver license renewals,” Governor Ivey said. “In Alabama, we want to lift burdens and ensure the health and safety of every Alabamian. This extension is certainly an effort to help do just that.”

Since COVID-19 began to affect Alabama citizens, ALEA has continuously examined and modified its Driver License Division operations to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees.

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “We are pleased to offer this extension to ease the minds of customers with health-related concerns during this precarious time, as well as reduce the number of in-person transactions at ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices, county probate and license commissioners’ offices.”

Temporarily adjusting the online renewal process is but one example of the agency’s commitment to providing quality service during COVID-19.