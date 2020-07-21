Mayor Steven Reed Ordering City Flags to be Flown Half-Staff in Honor of the Late John Lewis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed on Tuesday ordered all city flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of Alabama native Congressman John Lewis.

On Saturday, Mayor Reed released the below statement on the passage of Civil Rights Hero John Lewis:

“Our nation and our community have lost a giant. From his humble roots in Pike County, John Lewis rose to become a titan of courage and conscientiousness. His was the voice of righteousness as he bravely, repeatedly risked his life and wellbeing for the cause of equality for all. From Montgomery’s Greyhound bus station, to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, to the halls of Congress, John Lewis displayed the best characteristics of us all; and demanded that our society embrace higher values. Let us pay homage to his memory by emulating his life and “getting into good trouble” whenever and wherever injustice is found”