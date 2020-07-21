State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on Re-opening Plans

by Alabama News Network Staff

Although the Alabama State Board of Education released their road map to re-opening schools two weeks ago, there is still much uncertainty about what school will look like in the fall.

With Governor Kay Ivey announcing $170 Million in funds going to education, the roadmap is becoming clearer.

Dr. Mackey says the Alabama Department of Public Health is working on recommendations that will be added to the plans.

The $170 million dollar grant is to be used for healthcare services and remote learning options.

“Their going to need mobile wi-fi, I-pads and computers, and those kinds of things. So this money will go tu support school districts in their purchases,” says Dr. Mackey.

On the conflicts of standardized testing, Dr. Mackey says he is nor ruling out waiving the test for Alabama students, but for now they will be administered.

Mackey says plans are fluid and will change over time, and he understands the frustration that many students, faculty, and staff are experiencing.

“They want to know this is going to happen, that is going to happen, the doors are going to open, these things are going to be offered right now, and those are things that we don’t even know.”

According to Dr. Mackey, about 30% of families surveyed say they prefer virtual learning this fall.

On Wednesday, July 22, MPS is expected to release their plans for re-opening.