Three Montgomery Teens Charged with Capital Murder in Death of Missing Teen Found in Catoma Creek

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following the June 24th death of Lesley Luna Pantaleon, 17, of Montgomery.

On July 4, around 6:45pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of Old Selma Road (Catoma Creek) after receiving a report of a possible body found in the water. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. After further investigation, the body was officially identified as Pantaleon.

The circumstances and cause of death were initially unknown which prompted a Death Investigation however, new evidence prompted a Homicide Investigation.

MPD charged Ta’Niya Merriweather, 16, Erin Taylor, 16, and Tyeshia Whisenant, 16, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder. Merriweather, Taylor, and Whisenant were identified as the suspects, taken into custody on July 20. They were charged as adults, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Further investigation indicates that the victim and the suspects were involved in a physical altercation. As a result of the physical altercation, the victim received injuries which ultimately resulted in her death.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.