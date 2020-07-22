Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a wanted armed robbery suspect.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says the Dollar General on Highway 22 in Valley Grande — was robbed at around 5:45 pm Tuesday afternoon.

He says surveillance video shows the suspect walking around the store. Then stepping up to the counter — and slipping the cashier a note — demanding money.

“Very brazen. Other people in the store, walked in and just demanded money with a note and acted as if he had a weapon under his shirt. The clerk felt like he had a weapon. She turned over the money,” said Granthum.

If you have information that could help investigators identify the suspect — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Or call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.