Autauga County School System Pushes Start of School Back to September 8

Many schools systems have been opting to start school virtually for the first nine weeks. On Wednesday, the Autauga County Schools announced that they wouldn’t follow suit but instead just push the start date of school back.

The Autauga County School System announced that they will start school on September 8 with the last day of school scheduled for June 4. This decision was approved by the school board on Wednesday.

Teachers will return on August 24 for Teacher In-service days.

There will be e-Learning days throughout school year.

