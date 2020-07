DEA Agents Execute Search Warrant at Montgomery Doctor’s Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a doctor’s office in Montgomery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Middle District of Alabama confirmed to Alabama News Network that it happened in the 4700 block of Woodmere Blvd at Obelisk Healthcare.

We have very limited information at this time.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest on this developing story.