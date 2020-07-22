Family of 8-year-old Killed in Riverchase Galleria Shooting Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Giles was killed during a shooting inside of the mall on July 3rd. The family filed a lawsuit against the mall, the general manager, and mall security.

“They had a duty to provide adequate security for shoppers and guests at the Riverchase Galleria,” prominent Birmingham Attorney Courtney French said. “The family of hopes that no one else has to experience the pain they are suffering right now,” French added.

Hoover police have charged three men with the death of Giles. Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, King Gary Williams, and Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. all have been charged with Capital Murder.

1/3 King Williams

2/3 Demetrius Jackson

3/3 Courtesy: ABC 33/40 Montez Moses Miracle Coleman





Giles was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving a Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.